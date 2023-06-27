Oops to inspiration! California man's $15K typo donation for hunger relief in Bangladesh sparks global generosity frenzy

In a serendipitous turn of events, a California man accidentally donated a staggering $15,000 instead of $150 to a hunger relief program. While the error initially caused panic, it ultimately led to an outpouring of support and a heartwarming tale of generosity. The man's story, shared on Reddit, captivated people worldwide and inspired an even greater wave of giving. Here's how a simple mistake turned into a remarkable display of compassion.

A California man accidentally donated a staggering $15,000 instead of $150 to a hunger relief program.(Reddit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, known as Michael, sought to support a hunger charity in Bangladesh led by his friendly neighbor, a 70-year-old Hindu priest. Eager to contribute, Michael decided to make a donation of $150 to the "Urgent Food Relief Needed: Bangladesh" campaign.

Costly Typo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, as fate would have it, Michael's well-intentioned act took an unexpected twist. After making the donation, he received a notification on his phone about an unusually large transaction of $15,041 to GoFundMe. Realizing his mistake, he discovered that while typing his credit card information, he inadvertently added an extra zero. Michael was left stunned, exclaiming, "How could I have donated FIFTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS?"

Remorse and Resolution

Recognizing his error, Michael promptly contacted GoFundMe's customer service to rectify the situation. Although a refund was in the works, the charity organization had already noticed the significant contribution, leaving Michael in awe. He received numerous photos and videos from the organization, showcasing grateful individuals whose lives would be positively impacted by his unexpected generosity.

Viral Redemption

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michael's heartfelt story didn't stop there. His Reddit post gained viral traction, captivating users from around the world. The tale even caught the attention of a notable YouTuber, who shared it as part of their "Reading Reddit Stories" series, inspiring further acts of kindness. The global community rallied behind Michael's story, driven to support the cause and make a difference.

Community's Generosity

Moved by Michael's mishap and subsequent efforts to make amends, numerous individuals contributed to the GoFundMe campaign. Many expressed their admiration for his act of kindness and chose to donate themselves, amplifying the impact of the original goal. As a result, the intended target of $26,108 was not only met but exceeded, reaching an impressive total of $36,520.

A Ripple Effect of Compassion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite Michael's initial guilt over the drastic reduction in the donation amount, he was overwhelmed by the support and love shown by the online community. The realization that his error had ignited a chain reaction of goodwill transformed his remorse into pride. He expressed gratitude for the remarkable turn of events, stating, “The guilty feeling never quite went away when the donation went from $15,000 to $1,500—but it certainly has now.”

Also read | Teen's demise on hiking trail leads to stepdad's desperate and fatal quest for help at National Park in Texas

What began as a simple typo turned into an extraordinary journey of compassion and unity. Michael's unintentional $15,000 donation inspired countless others to join the cause, surpassing all expectations. The power of the online community and the collective impact of small acts of kindness continue to remind us that even mistakes can lead to moments of profound goodness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Source: New York Post)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON