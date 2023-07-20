California woman walks up to random couple at Hollywood restaurant, hands over infant she can’t care for

A California couple reportedly brought a baby to police after a woman handed the child over to them while they were at a Hollywood restaurant. The woman simply told the couple she could no longer care for the baby.

The woman approached the couple after midnight on Tuesday, July 18, at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard. The woman, who remains unidentified, simply handed over the one-month-old infant and told the couple she could not look after it any longer. The couple brought the baby to the Beverly Hills Police Department to be surrendered shortly after.

The infant seemed to be in good health, police said, according to New York Post. However, it was still taken to an area hospital for a checkup. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department by the police in Beverly Hills. The LAPD is now trying to determine whether the incident qualifies as a safe surrender.

What is the Safely Surrendered Baby law in California?

According to the California Department of Social Services, “The Safely Surrendered Baby law (California Health and Safety Code, section 1255.7) provides a safe alternative for the surrender of a newborn baby in specified circumstances. Under the Safely Surrendered Baby law, a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth.”

It adds, “The Safely Surrendered Baby law requires the baby be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site, as determined by the local County Board of Supervisors. No questions will be asked and California Penal Code Section 271.5 protects surrendering individuals from prosecution of abandonment.”

What is the process?

A bracelet is placed on the baby at the time of surrender. This is done for identification purposes. Additionally, a matching bracelet is given to the parent or lawful guardian, in cases the baby is reclaimed again. “A parent or person with lawful custody has up to 14 days from the time of surrender to reclaim their baby,” the California Department of Social Services says.

“A medical questionnaire must be offered, however it is a voluntary document and can be declined. The questionnaire is offered solely for the purpose of collecting medical information critical to the health and survival of the infant. All identifying information that pertains to a parent or individual who surrenders a child is strictly confidential,” it adds.

