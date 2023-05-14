High-flying California YouTuber's career crash-lands, faces 20 year jail sentence for 'crash-for-click' video

In the world of extreme YouTube stunts, one daring YouTuber took things to a whole new level, risking lives and now facing serious consequences. Trevor Jacob, infamous for his outrageous antics, could be sentenced to 20 years in jail after confessing to obstructing a federal investigation. What did he do, you ask? Brace yourself for the absurdity.

YouTuber, Trevor Jacob, admitted to obstructing federal investigation after purposely downing his aircraft for views then concealing the evidence.

In a bid for clicks and views, Jacob orchestrated a jaw-dropping plane crash prank that spiraled out of control. It all started innocently enough when he embarked on a solo flight from Lompoc City Airport in California with plans to reach Mammoth Lakes. However, just 35 minutes into the journey, he claimed a sudden mechanical failure and swiftly ejected himself from the aircraft, all while his GoPro cameras captured every heart-stopping moment.

Miraculously, Jacob landed safely with his parachute, leaving the doomed plane to plummet into the untouched wilderness of Los Padres National Forest. Unbeknownst to him, the entire incident was recorded by a camera attached to a selfie stick he conveniently had on hand during his descent. Seizing the opportunity for more thrilling footage, he later trekked to the crash site and retrieved the remaining evidence.

Little did he know that his carefully crafted stunt would attract scrutiny from both aviation enthusiasts and federal agencies. Keen-eyed viewers dissected the video, exposing inconsistencies in Jacob's account. Prompted by these revelations, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wasted no time launching their investigations.

In a shocking twist, Jacob admitted that the whole spectacle was part of a sponsorship deal. However, his troubles didn't end with the revocation of his flying license, which had already occurred the previous year. Now, he finds himself staring at the possibility of spending the next two decades behind bars for obstructing a federal investigation.

When the NTSB informed Jacob that he was responsible for preserving the wreckage for examination, he took matters into his own hands—quite literally. Utilizing a helicopter, he transported the mangled remains of the plane to a hangar at Lompoc City Airport, cunningly hidden on a trailer hitched to his truck. The aircraft was then dismantled, and the parts were disposed of in a clear attempt to conceal the evidence.

Ironically, despite the sheer audacity of the stunt, Jacob's original video, titled "I Crashed My Airplane," has garnered a relatively modest 3.1 million views over the course of 18 months. To put it into perspective, that's about the same number of views Carwow receives for a video featuring three wagons drag-racing down a runway—without the life-threatening risks involved.

As Jacob faces the legal repercussions of his recklessness, his case serves as a stark reminder that the pursuit of online fame should never come at the expense of safety, integrity, or the law. The world of YouTube stunts may provide entertainment, but it also demands responsibility and respect for boundaries. Let this be a cautionary tale for content creators and viewers alike, reminding us that there are lines that should never be crossed, no matter the allure of viral fame.

