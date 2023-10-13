Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Calls for Leningrad-style siege of Gaza unacceptable: Russia's Putin

Reuters |
Oct 13, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that calls to impose a blockade of Gaza similar to Nazi Germany's siege of Leningrad during World War Two were unacceptable and called for mediation to save civilian lives.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (AFP)

"Israel has faced such an unprecedented attack," Putin said. "But despite all the bitterness on both sides, I still think that we need to think about the civilian population."

He said there had been calls even in the United States for a blockade of Gaza on a par with "the siege of Leningrad during World War II" and that such calls were unacceptable.

Topics
gaza russian president vladimir putin
