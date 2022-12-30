Watch: Chilling video of people jumping from building to escape Cambodia fire

Cambodian rescue teams recovered eight bodies from the rooms of a casino-hotel where a fire killed at least 27 people a day earlier, with more than 20 people still missing, Reuters reported. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Poipet when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was unclear but Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, said it may have been due to an electrical short circuit, Reuters reported.

Following the fire, a government committee has been set up to investigate the cause. Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen expressed condolences for the victims and their families, urging authorities to improve fire safety and response times while rescue teams said they had to move slowly through the remains of the building in case it collapsed.

Many of the victims were Thai, rescue workers said, Reuters reported.

