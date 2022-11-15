Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cambodia PM Covid +ve after meeting world leaders at ASEAN, cancels G20 meetings

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:10 AM IST

Asia's longest-ruling leader said in a Facebook post that he got the positive result on arrival in Indonesia for a G20 summit, but was not experiencing any symptoms.

Phnom Penh: Cambodian PM Hun Sen during the 17th East Asia Summit at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(PTI)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19, after hosting more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.

Hun Sen had mask-less encounters with leaders from eight Southeast Asian countries as well as the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, which wrapped up Sunday.

"Beloved compatriots! Now I have tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote on Facebook, saying he had been tested every day including before flying to the G20 in Bali, and all the results had been negative.

"I am not sure when this virus came to me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me in the evening, and in the morning it confirmed Covid-19 positive."

He said it was "lucky" that he arrived in Bali late and missed a dinner with other leaders.

For safety reasons, the Cambodian delegation will return home on Tuesday, he said, meaning he will miss meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the APEC summit in Bangkok later this week.

