Cambridge Dictionary picks ‘human’ as its Word of the Year 2026 amid AI debate
The Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘human’ as “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines”.
The Cambridge Dictionary has named ‘human’ its word of the year for 2026, reflecting growing global debates over what it means to be human as artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly blurs the boundaries between people and machines.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘human’ as “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines”.
“The choice of ‘human’ reflects a defining paradox of the AI era: as technology becomes more capable and more present in everyday life, distinctly human qualities such as judgement, empathy, creativity and connection have gained renewed value. Rather than making the word less relevant, AI has sharpened attention on what people value about being human and where human agency must remain central,” Cambridge University Press & Assessment said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cambridge University Press & Assessment is a non-profit department and academic institution of the University of Cambridge in England, and publishes the Cambridge Dictionary.
Several prominent figures, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, AI expert Geoffrey Hinton and Pope Leo XIV, have weighed in on the debate over preserving human agency and creativity in an increasingly AI-driven world.
Commenting on the selection, Gates, who chairs the Gates Foundation, said AI could help cure diseases, improve education, and give people more time for what matters, but integrating it into everyday life would require deliberate choices.
“The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives,” Gates said.
Professor Rachel Adams, an expert on AI governance and human rights at the University of Cambridge, said AI presented both opportunities and risks for humanity, including the possibility of deepening existing inequalities.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said, adding that societies needed to collectively decide what they valued and what they would allow to happen to each other.
Dr Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, said the choice reflected changing understandings of humanity as people grapple with the differences between human and artificial minds.
He also urged young people not to view the future of AI as predetermined, saying that society's choices would shape its development.
Human creativity under scrutiny
The debate over the place of humans in an AI-driven world also featured prominently in discussions around creative work, employment and digital identity.
Actors Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett, musicians Billie Eilish and LeAnn Rimes, and authors Jodi Picoult and Jonathan Franzen were among those who raised concerns about the use of AI-generated replicas and the appropriation of human-created content.
Actors Matthew McConaughey and Taylor Swift also took steps to protect their voices and images against unauthorised digital reproduction by trademarking elements of their identities.
Meanwhile, the term ‘P(doom)’, referring to the probability of AI destroying humanity, gained wider public attention amid safety concerns raised by people working in the technology sector.
Cambridge Dictionary lexicographer Colin McIntosh said the growing use of terms such as ‘human-made’ reflected how the word was increasingly being used to distinguish human creations and qualities from those generated by AI.
“It’s this renewed interest in the idea of being human that captured the zeitgeist and made ‘human’ the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year,” he said.
Other words gaining ground
The dictionary also highlighted several new words added to its online edition in 2026, reflecting changing social media trends, lifestyles and popular culture.
These include ‘aura farming’, referring to activities intended to project an attractive or admired personality, particularly on social media; ‘looksmaxxing’, the practice of trying to make oneself as physically attractive as possible; and ‘air jail’, a method of training animals by briefly holding them off the ground following unwanted behaviour.
Among the other contenders for Word of the Year were ‘agent’, referring to an AI system capable of operating with limited human control; ‘wholesome’, describing something beneficial physically, morally or emotionally; and ‘analogue’, referring to activities and experiences that do not involve digital technology.
The dictionary is also considering terms such as ‘FOBO’ (fear of becoming obsolete), referring to anxiety about losing one's job to AI, ‘weather whiplash’, describing rapid shifts between extreme weather conditions, and ‘dusking’, the practice of watching daylight turn to darkness for relaxation.
Cambridge Dictionary, which has around 20 million monthly users, draws on the Cambridge English Corpus, a database of more than two billion words, to track changes in the English language.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More