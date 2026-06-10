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Can Israel's Netanyahu run for PM again? His party clarifies after Trump casts doubt on election

US President Trump had earlier told ABC News he did not know whether Netanyahu would run for Prime Minister this time around.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:50 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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The Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday voted to back a bill to dissolve Parliament and pave the way for early elections in the country. A total of 106 of the Knesset's 120 members voted to back the Bill in its first reading. The legislation, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, must pass two more readings to become law.

Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest serving Prime Minister.(REUTERS)

However, even as the Bill proposes elections between September and October this year, there was uncertainty regarding whether Netanyahu would contest, aggravated by US President Donald Trump's remarks. Trump had earlier told ABC News he did not know whether Netanyahu would run for Prime Minister this time around.

“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career…Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister,” Trump said, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl posted on X.

Also Read | The fight between Trump and Netanyahu to stay 'politically alive': What it means?

This would be the first general election in Israel after Israel's offensives in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. The polls are scheduled to be held between September 8 and October 20, with Israel currently due to hold elections by October 27, when the current legislative term ends.

The Bill calling for early elections was proposed by the ruling coalition amid growing pressure from the Opposition and ultra-Orthodox parties. Netanyahu's right-wing coalition looks increasingly vulnerable to collapse, AFP reported.

Also Read | How Israel is frustrating Donald Trump’s Iran plans

The Opposition has accused Netanyahu of failing to fulfil a promise to pass legislation granting a permanent exemption from compulsory military service to young men studying in yeshivas, or religious seminaries. Netanyahu also has a long-running corruption trial against him, while he has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that he is the victim of a “witch hunt.” Many Israelis also hold him responsible for the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, according to AFP.

However, a poll published by public broadcaster KAN has still projected Netanyahu's Likud party slightly ahead of rival Beyahad (Together), which is an alliance led by opposition leader Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

 
election benjamin netanyahu israel news iran news donald trump
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