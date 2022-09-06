Can the real Liz Truss please stand up? Tweets to ‘wrong’ UK PM just won't stop

As Britain’s Conservative party chose its new leader after a fierce leadership contest in which Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, a twitter user did not know that her timeline would change too. Liz Trussell, whose handle is named @liztruss was bombarded with tweets as she was mistaken for the UK PM elect Liz Truss whose twitter handle is @trussliz.“

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she's rolling with it,” a user pointed out posting tweets from Liz Trussell’s account.

See tweet here:

Among those who could not identify the real account of Britain’s next prime minister were her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson who congratulated Truss in a tweet adding that she hoped to meet Truss soon. "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready," Liz Trussell replied, playing along with the Sweden PM’s mistake who later deleted her tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Liz Truss is confirmed as PM Boris Johnson’s successor. What it means for India

To detractors of Liz Truss as well, Liz Trussel responded. One of the users criticized Liz Truss saying that she "demonstrates total absence of class", to which Liz Trussell responded: "Sorry I was in Nandos".

See tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday with which she will become Britain's third woman Prime Minister. Following her election victory, 47-year-old Truss promised to deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the country's economy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail