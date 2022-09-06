UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ “diverse” cabinet may have no berths for white men
UK's New Prime Minister Liz Truss: Focus will now be on Liz Truss and her new cabinet, as the British government continues to struggle in the face of severe economic challenges.
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest.
After intense scrutiny of that contest, which was frequently bad-tempered and divisive, focus will now be on Truss and her new cabinet, as the British government continues to struggle in the face of severe economic challenges, including a soaring cost-of-living crisis.
During her campaign Truss had promised to cut taxes, scrap European Union laws, reverse the national insurance hike and cap green energy taxes. Her new cabinet will work towards these ambitious goals... and white men could find no place in key posts, British media reports said.
While this is not yet confirmed, key portfolios are expected to be announced later this evening and, if no white man is included, it will be a first in British history.
Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
Sunak is not likely to be offered a post - which will constitute a break with party tradition.
Truss will be appointed PM by Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon, after which to-be former prime minister Boris Johnson will give a speech in London.
