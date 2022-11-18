'Can you confirm...': Twitter user slams Elon Musk for 'stealing' meme

It is 'farewell meme' day on the bird app and Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk couldn't keep himself from posting one. As #RIPTwitter trended on the micro-blogging platform amid reports of mass exodus at the social media firm, Musk posted a meme apparently highlighting how users were taking to Twitter to predict its doom.

The meme has been retweeted over 50,000 times and has garnered more than 350,000 likes at the time of writing this. But, as it turns out, the meme was picked by Elon Musk from Twitter and posted it without giving appropriate credit to the creator.

Here's what Elon Musk posted:

A Twitter user, who goes by the names Mauro with @mauro_txt as handle, pointed out that he was the original creator of the meme and accused Musk of stealing it.

“sir that is my meme. can you confirm that you will implement measures to avoid meme stealing in twitter 2.0?” the user replied, highlighting the watermark he had used on the meme.

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from Musk, who demanded staff sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or lose their jobs.

The departures include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform, reported Reuters. While a version of Twitter app used by employees began slowing down, the public version was at risk of breaking down during the night, the report said quoting a person familiar with the matter.

“The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried,” Musk said in a response to a tweet by a user who said “What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn’t it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don’t know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused.”

