Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
TORONTO: Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups.
Guidance released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI) on Tuesday said that in the “context of protection against severe disease potentially decreasing over time following the first booster dose, and/or risk of immune evasion by highly transmissible variants of concern which can cause severe disease”, it has recommended that “jurisdictions prepare for the rapid deployment of a second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose program over the coming weeks”.
The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. NACI also said jurisdictions could use their discretion to offer the second booster to those in the 70 to 79 age bracket.
“Covid-19 epidemiological indicators vary across Canada, with some areas seeing an increase in Covid-19 activity. An increase in Covid-19 activity is expected as public health measures are lifted and the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant spreads,” NACI noted.
Nearly 85% of Canadian above the age of five are considered to be fully vaccinated, having received the primary series of two jabs. In addition, nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster.
Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
The second booster may be expanded in the months ahead, as NACI co-chair Dr Robyn Harrison said, “Broad deployment of a second booster dose to the general population is not necessary at this time to support the core program goal of preventing severe disease. However, future planning should take into account that additional boosters may be required in the fall of 2022 or earlier in other groups if close monitoring suggests more concerning trends in the Covid-19 pandemic.”
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
-
Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's step son Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government.
