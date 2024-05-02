 Canada cannot ignore the ‘problem’ created with the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau says on India ties | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada cannot ignore the ‘problem’ created with the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau says on India ties

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
May 02, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear that supporting Khalistan, if done peacefully, will not be prevented by Ottawa

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that India and his country should “get along” but he cannot ignore the “problem” created with the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Waneskuwin Heritage Park in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Waneskuwin Heritage Park in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. (REUTERS)

In an interaction with Punjabi-language media in Toronto, Trudeau said, “Canada and India are the world’s two largest democracies, us by size, them by population. And we should be able to get along.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The interaction, which took place on Sunday, was aired by the network Y Media on Wednesday evening. Referring to the Nijjar killing, Trudeau said, “It’s a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that.”

The interaction took place soon after Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto where there was a significant presence of pro-Khalistan elements, with anti-India banners and separatist flags and he was greeted with secessionist chants at he entered and exited the podium.

However, Trudeau made it clear supporting Khalistan, if done peacefully, will not be prevented by Ottawa. He said, “You get to support whatever beliefs you have, that’s part of what makes Canada a free country.”

“Our job is not to crack down on political protest, that’s something we allow in Canada,” he added.

India has already lodged a protest over the Sunday Vaisakhi parade and Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner was also called in by the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard on Monday.

However, the status quo is likely to persist, as Trudeau said, “We will always follow up when our fellow countries have expressed concerns about behaviour, about violence, about criminality. We take them seriously. What we will not do, however, is go after people because they’re saying things that the Indian government doesn’t like, things that the Indian government disagrees with.”

Trudeau asserted that Canada “always stood very strongly against terrorism, against violence, against intimidation”.

Trudeau described India as “an important partner” when it came to people-to-people and business relations as well as cooperation on international issues like climate change, but the Nijjar murder will continue to be a sticking point till the matter is resolved to Canada’s satisfaction. He said, “We want to get through this challenging situation but there needs to be accountability.”

Relations between the two countries touched a nadir in September after Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s killing.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Canada cannot ignore the ‘problem’ created with the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau says on India ties
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On