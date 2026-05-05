Canada cracks down on extortion-related crime, deports Indian national

Toronto: Continuing its crackdown on extortion-related violence and crime, Canada has deported another Indian national.

Prabhjot Singh, 20, who was recently removed from the country by Canadian border authorities. (Credit: Surrey Police Service)

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The latest announcement came from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) on Monday. In a release, it said that in early 2026, Prabhjot Singh, 20, was suspected of being involved in extortion-related criminal activity. He was subsequently arrested and police shared information about him with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). “Then, as a result of their immigration investigation, Prabjot Singh was removed from Canada,” the release said.

SPS also released his photograph in the “hopes of appealing to the public for information on his associates and activities while he was in Canada. This individual is suspected of being involved in the ongoing extortion crisis”.

“SPS continues to work with our law enforcement partners with the shared objective of tackling the inter-jurisdictional and national components of extortion,” said the Service’s Chief Constable Norm Lipinski said, adding, “We remain steadfastly committed to our policing colleagues and to our community in combatting the extortion crisis.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement in March, CBSA said it had opened 372 immigration investigations, and 70 removal orders had been issued for various inadmissibility grounds, and 35 removals were enforced till then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement in March, CBSA said it had opened 372 immigration investigations, and 70 removal orders had been issued for various inadmissibility grounds, and 35 removals were enforced till then. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CBSA said that it was working with law enforcement partners through joint task forces including its partnership with the British Columbia Extortion Task Force in the province’s Lower Mainland and with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as continued joint efforts with local police in Ontario and across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBSA said that it was working with law enforcement partners through joint task forces including its partnership with the British Columbia Extortion Task Force in the province’s Lower Mainland and with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as continued joint efforts with local police in Ontario and across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When police identify individuals who may be in violation of the immigration laws, they notify the CBSA which then conducts investigations that may lead to immigration enforcement action, including removal from Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When police identify individuals who may be in violation of the immigration laws, they notify the CBSA which then conducts investigations that may lead to immigration enforcement action, including removal from Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In August 2025, CBSA began formally monitoring immigration enforcement cases potentially linked to extortion in the Pacific and Prairie Regions, expanding the effort to the Greater Toronto Area Region in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2025, CBSA began formally monitoring immigration enforcement cases potentially linked to extortion in the Pacific and Prairie Regions, expanding the effort to the Greater Toronto Area Region in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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