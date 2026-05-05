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Canada cracks down on extortion-related crime, deports Indian national

Prabhjot Singh, 20, who was allegedly involved in extortion cases, was arrested after information about him was shared with the Canada Border Services Agency

Published on: May 05, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: Continuing its crackdown on extortion-related violence and crime, Canada has deported another Indian national.

Prabhjot Singh, 20, who was recently removed from the country by Canadian border authorities. (Credit: Surrey Police Service)

The latest announcement came from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) on Monday. In a release, it said that in early 2026, Prabhjot Singh, 20, was suspected of being involved in extortion-related criminal activity. He was subsequently arrested and police shared information about him with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). “Then, as a result of their immigration investigation, Prabjot Singh was removed from Canada,” the release said.

SPS also released his photograph in the “hopes of appealing to the public for information on his associates and activities while he was in Canada. This individual is suspected of being involved in the ongoing extortion crisis”.

“SPS continues to work with our law enforcement partners with the shared objective of tackling the inter-jurisdictional and national components of extortion,” said the Service’s Chief Constable Norm Lipinski said, adding, “We remain steadfastly committed to our policing colleagues and to our community in combatting the extortion crisis.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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