Canada: Indo-Canadian woman killed in ‘targeted incident’

Toronto: A young Indo-Canadian woman was declared dead on Sunday, several hours after she was shot multiple times in what law enforcement descried as a possibly a “targeted incident”.

The victim was identified on Sunday by the Peel Regional Police (PRP) as Pawanpreet Kaur, a 21-year-old woman from Brampton, a township in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The incident occurred at a gas station in the GTA town of Mississauga late on Saturday, as around 10.40pm, police received information about the shooting. “Upon arrival police located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries,” a release from the PRP said.

“Police believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public safety,” the statement added.

The outlet CTV News cited inspector Tim Nagtegaal of the PRP as stating that Kaur has been shot “multiple times”. He was also quoted as saying that she was gunned down outside the petrol pump located near Britannia Road and Creditview Road and succumbed to the injuries sustained at the scene.

The murder is being investigated by officers from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau of the PRP.

Peel Police said that at the time of incident, the suspect was dressed in all dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident. Police have not identified any vehicle used for the crime. The killer is believed to be male, according to a tweet from Peel Police.

PRP also asked anyone with information on this incident, surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after it occurred, or contact investigators.

Police did not release any information related to the possibility of the homicide being linked to gang activity, which has surged in the GTA this year.

