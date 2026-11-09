Canada ministers attend Diwali celebration

Toronto: Two Canadian Cabinet Ministers pointedly attended a Diwali gathering at the temple in the Greater Toronto Area that sustained a violent invasion by pro-Khalistan radicals two years back.

Fireworks light up the sky during the ‘Diwali’ festival celebrations, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Sunday (Photograph for representative purpose only) (PTI)

The Diwali function was organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and participating in the celebrations on Friday evening were Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali.

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The incident occurred on November 3, 2024, when pro-Khalistan radicals who were protesting outside its gate, ran into its grounds and assaulted some devotees.

That protest was against the presence of officials from India’s consulate in Toronto, as the consular camp was being held at the temple that day. Amid security concerns, India’s missions cancelled the camps following the incident.

Among those at the protest was a serving officer of the Peel Regional Police (PRP), who was suspended temporarily on those grounds. Multiple persons were charged including the principal organiser in Canada of the so-called Khalistan referendum, Inderjeet Singh Gosal.

The temple opted out of hosting a consular camp last year but was listed among the venues this year. It will host a consular camp on November 15.

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{{^usCountry}} As Diwali dawned on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney sent out greetings to the communities celebrating the festival. “Diwali carries a shared message of hope. It reminds us that light is not only something we celebrate, but something we create – through acts of generosity, service, and the care we show one another,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Diwali dawned on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney sent out greetings to the communities celebrating the festival. “Diwali carries a shared message of hope. It reminds us that light is not only something we celebrate, but something we create – through acts of generosity, service, and the care we show one another,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Anand had earlier organised a Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa along with Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree. In a message on Sunday, Anand said, “Growing up in Nova Scotia, we celebrated Diwali in our home with our nuclear family. One of the joys today is seeing how much that circle has grown in towns and cities across the country.”

Greetings were issued by leaders across the country including newly-elected Premier (equivalent of the State Chief Minister) of the province of British Columbia, Lorne Doerkson.

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