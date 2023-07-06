Canada: Sikhs for Justice group threatens to ‘besiege’ Indian missions on Independence Day

Toronto: Even after facing flak over its posters targeting Indian diplomats, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to “besiege” Indian missions on Independence Day.

Khalistan flags at an event in Toronto, Canada in 2021.

The latest threat was made in a video released by SFJ’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun on Wednesday. Referring to the plans for the so-called Khalistan Freedom Rally is being organised on July 8, Pannun said, “You just wait, this is a start. On August 15, the Sikh community is going to besiege every terror house that is an Indian embassy.”

The video was amplified on social media by multiple newly created handles that appeared to be either pro-Pakistan or based there.

This matter has been flagged to Canadian authorities by India. However, the threat, as with the June 8 rally, is not limited to India’s High Commission and two consulates in Canada but also to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and European nations.

A senior Indian official said the lack of action against SFJ, like imposing a ban or declaring it a terrorist entity, is emboldening it.

Concern is already heightened as there’s already the instance of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, US last week, other than the security perimeter of the Indian High Commission Ottawa being breached on March 23 with smoke bombs being used by pro-Khalistan protesters.

Pannun blamed India for the “assassination” of prominent SFJ figure Harjit Singh Nijjar on June 18 in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is probing the killing has not ascribed any motive while it seeks the murderers.

Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture. However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence. Pannun asserted in the video posted on Wednesday, hours after rumours circulated online of his death in a car crash in the US, that the protests will be peaceful.

Reacting to the threat to Indian officials, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly described them as “unacceptable.” Minister of National Defence Anita Anand had tweeted, “Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously.”

Joly had also referred to the obligations under the Vienna Conventions which govern consular relations between countries. Those also guarantee the security of diplomatic premises, stating “receiving State is under a special duty to take all appropriate steps to protect the consular premises against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the consular post or impairment of its dignity”. That international pact has been openly challenged by Pannun and the SFJ with Wednesday’s video.

