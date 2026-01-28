Canada: Two Indians arrested in connection with shooting linked to extortion

Toronto: Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a shooting episode linked to extortion, even as the Mayor of a town hardest hit by such crime has called on the federal government to expedite removal of non-citizens charged in that regard. A police car is parked in Ontario, Canada (Photo for representative purpose only) (REUTERS)

On Monday, local police located a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the alleged firing in the town of Surrey in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. The vehicle was stopped and the driver and passenger taken into custody. That followed after officers believed they heard a gunshot in the area.

A loaded handgun was discovered and seized during the arrests. That action came as part of Project Assurance, an initiative in which the Surrey Police Service (SPS) “proactively patrols neighbourhoods and business areas targeted by extortions and extortion-related shootings,” a release said on Tuesday.

Harshdeep Singh, a 20-year-old male, was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, and Hanspreet Singh, a 21-year-old male, was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

Both are foreign nationals and SPS has engaged Canada Border Services Agency on the matter.