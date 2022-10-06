Canada visit visa explained: Documents required, process and cost

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 06, 2022 06:26 PM IST

Canada Visit Visa: Officially called Temporary Resident Visa (TRV), Canada visit visa is of two types: single entry visa and multiple entry visa.

Canada Visit Visa: A Canada flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.(Reuters/ File)
ByMallika Soni

Canada's tourist visa is a required document for any person to visit the country. The visa is an official document issued by a Canadian visa office and is attached to the passport as a proof that the individual has completed all the requirements to enter the country as a temporary resident. Officially called Temporary Resident Visa (TRV), it is of two types: single entry visa and multiple entry visa.

What are the documents required for Canada's tourist visa?

The visa requirements for Canada tourist visa are: valid passport, proof of good health, no criminal history or immigration-related convictions, proof that you intend returning to your home country, proof of funds to sustain your stay and intended duration of the stay.

What is the application process for a Canada tourist visa?

Step 1: Choose online or offline mode for application.

Step 2: Fill out the visa application form.

Step 3: Pay the processing fee.

Step 4: Visit a Canadian visa application centre with passport, photographs, and documents and submit your form.

Step 5: Track your application online.

What is the cost to apply for Canada tourist visa?

The application costs CAD100 (about 5,200) to apply for a visitor visa. Additionally, the biometrics fee is CAD85 (about 4,400).

