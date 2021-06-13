Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada's Covid-19 tally breaches 1.4 million; 1,115 new cases recorded

The country's latest national-level data showed a continued downward trend in disease activity with an average of 1,548 cases reported daily on June 4-10, down 34 percent compared to the week prior, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement on Saturday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:51 AM IST
More than 28.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far across the country.(Bloomberg file photo)

Ottawa [Canada], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 1,115 new daily cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,400,827, including 25,910 deaths, according to CTV.

With the considerable decline in infection rates nationally, the overall number of people experiencing severe and critical illness is also steadily declining.

Several provinces in the country are enjoying relaxed pandemic restrictions this weekend as the country's drive to fully vaccinate Canadians against Covid-19 is "accelerating fast."

More than 28.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far across the country.

As of June 5, about 70 percent of the eligible population, aged 12 years or older, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 9 percent have received two doses, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Saturday.

The country's latest national-level data showed a continued downward trend in disease activity with an average of 1,548 cases reported daily on June 4-10, down 34 percent compared to the week prior, PHAC said in a statement on Saturday.

