Canada's Mark Carney sees ‘opportunity’ as Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hits tech workers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signaled a push to attract technology sector employees who may now face hurdles working in the United States following US President Donald Trump’s new H-1B visa fees. (FILES) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (L) and US President Donald Trump(AFP)

“What is clear is that the opportunity to attract people who previously would’ve got so-called H-1B visas,” Bloomberg quoted Carney in London on Saturday. He added that many of these workers are in the tech sector and willing to move for work.

The statement follows Trump's executive order last week that imposed $100,000 fees on new H-1B visas, a move that has caused confusion and frustration among companies that rely on the program to hire foreign talent in computer programming, engineering, and other high-skilled roles.

After the fee took effect on September 21, companies must pay $100,000 per H-1B worker, a move expected to significantly impact the technology sector, especially employees from India and China.

According to government data, India and China account for the majority of H-1B visa holders, with Indian nationals making up over 70% of recipients. Many young Indian professionals working in technology are expressing fear and uncertainty about their career prospects in the US.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the new rule was meant to stop tech companies from “training” foreign workers and “bringing them in” to “take jobs” from Americans.

Canada, Germany emerge as alternatives

As Canada reviews its immigration strategy, it plans to consider absorbing talent affected by the US visa changes and provide a “clear offering on that,” Carney said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Germany and the UK are also positioning themselves as alternative destinations for skilled workers now facing extra hurdles to reach the United States.