Canada’s NDP leader Jagmeet Singh faces political setback
TORONTO: Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh faced a political setback on Thursday night as his younger brother was defeated in Ontario’s provincial elections from a seat in the family’s political base of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.
The elder brother had been present at the launch of the re-election campaign of Gurratan Singh on April 23 for the riding of Brampton East and figured in promotional videos on election day. Gurratan Singh, who was elected from the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) in 2018, making his debut in the provincial parliament, was defeated by another Indo-Canadian candidate, Hardeep Grewal of the ruling Progressive Conservatives. The contest was not close, as Grewal garnered approximately 43% of the vote against 31% for Gurratan Singh.
Jagmeet Singh made his entry into Canadian politics in the Ontario legislature when he won the Bramalea-Gore-Malton riding in 2011 for the provincial NDP. He continued to hold that seat till 2017, when he resigned after being elected leader of the NDP.
The riding was reconfigured into what became Brampton East for the 2018 elections and again proved a bastion for the family as it was captured by Gurratan Singh. However, the tide turned on Thursday night in a personal and political reverse for Jagmeet Singh.
Another prominent loser was Liberal Party candidate Harinder Malhi. A minister in the outgoing government in 2018, she had moved a private members motion in the legislature in 2017, terming the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as “genocide”, an event that severely strained ties between India and Canada. Malhi’s elevation as the first Minister of Sikh heritage in the province came in 2018 but her tenure was remain short-lived. This time, Graham McGregor of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (PC) bested her with 45% of the vote against 28%.
The PC formed the government again in Canada’s most populous province, with a better performance than that in 2018. Lead by Premier Doug Ford, it was on course to net 83 seats, an improvement of seven over 2018, when his party ousted the Liberals who had been in power for 15 years.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics