Carney on Friday said that his government wouldn’t use the notwithstanding clause and that it was too early to say whether it would pursue constitutional changes to put guardrails on its use.

The justices ruled that courts can make “judicial declarations” about whether rights have been violated when the notwithstanding clause has been used, even as those laws continue to stand, which might make it more costly for governments to invoke the clause. A majority of justices opted against issuing such a declaration in this case, but the court was divided on the question.

Its position drew criticism from the conservative premiers of several provinces, who urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to withdraw the government’s submission, arguing that it threatened national unity and represented “a complete disavowal” of the bargain that their predecessors agreed to in the 1980s.

In its filing to the court, the Canadian government argued that the use of the notwithstanding clause should be circumscribed so that constitutionally-guaranteed rights and freedoms aren’t transformed “into mere legal fictions.”

Quebec’s lower courts mostly upheld Bill 21. Several groups including the National Council for Canadian Muslims and the English Montreal School Board appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

“It was intended to be an instrument of last resort,” Brown said, “and now it has become an ordinary instrument of government.”

Until Bill 21 was passed, the notwithstanding clause was used sparingly. Since then, premiers from across the country have turned to it more and more, including to pass laws that have ended strikes, banned transgender women and girls from women-only sports and limited access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

The provision was adopted in the 1980s as part of a compromise between the federal government and the provinces during the negotiations over the patriation of the Canadian constitution and the creation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Several premiers vowed to withhold support unless the clause was included, arguing that the Charter transferred too much power to unelected judges and away from elected lawmakers.

Bill 21 includes a grandfather clause that exempts public-sector employees who were already in their jobs before the law took effect from the ban. But those workers lose the exemption if they are transferred or promoted. After it was passed, the law drew almost immediate legal challenges and sparked debate over the use of the notwithstanding clause.

The provincial government this year passed a law, again invoking the notwithstanding clause, that extends the religious-symbols ban to daycare workers and bans prayer in public spaces like universities. Its newly-elected separatist government wants to bar elementary-school students from wearing religious symbols in the classroom.

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, is the first of its kind in North America and has been a lightning rod for controversy. Its backers argue that it doesn’t target any one religion and is necessary to enshrine the religious neutrality

The four-day hearing before the Supreme Court was among the longest in the court’s 151-year history. (AP)

TORONTO—Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday largely upheld a Quebec law that bars public – sector employees from wearing religious symbols while on the job, in a closely watched case that stirred debate over freedom of expression and religion.

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TORONTO—Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday largely upheld a Quebec law that bars public–sector employees from wearing religious symbols while on the job, in a closely watched case that stirred debate over freedom of expression and religion.

PREMIUM The four-day hearing before the Supreme Court was among the longest in the court’s 151-year history. (AP) more less

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, is the first of its kind in North America and has been a lightning rod for controversy. Its backers argue that it doesn’t target any one religion and is necessary to enshrine the religious neutrality of the state—or laicity—in a province where the Catholic Church once wielded an iron grip over most aspects of life, including healthcare and education.

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Its opponents contend that barring police officers, teachers and judges among others from wearing symbols of their faith, such as hijabs, crucifixes, turbans and kippahs, is discriminatory and violates equality and freedom of expression and religious rights.

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The law has stirred protests in Quebec and a broader debate about whether there should be limits on the use of the so-called notwithstanding clause, a provision in Canada’s constitution that allows governments to override some rights, including freedom of religion and expression, for renewable periods of five years.

In its decision, Canada’s top court said that the “stigmatizing and deleterious effects” of the law on those most affected—which it identified as Muslim women—shouldn’t be underestimated. Opponents of the law have argued that it impacts Muslim women disproportionately because many of them are teachers.

But the court found that the Quebec government validly used the notwithstanding clause when it passed the law, shielding it from legal challenges. “In short, Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society,” Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote in the 520-page decision.

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The court rejected most arguments that the law violates constitutional rights that aren’t covered by the notwithstanding clause, including minority language rights. But it ruled that a section of the law barring public-sector employees from performing their functions while wearing religious face coverings won’t apply to members of the provincial legislature because it violates the constitutional right of Canadians to run for office and participate in the legislative process—a right that the notwithstanding clause can’t override.

The ruling Friday drew immediate criticism from civil-liberties and human-rights groups. Stephen Brown, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, an appellant in the case, said the decision opened the “floodgates for a full attack” on the constitutional rights of Canadians.

“In our country, in the 21st century, entire categories of people are now barred from entire sectors of employment, not because of what they have done, but because of who they are,” he said at a news conference in Ottawa.

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Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the federal Bloc Québécois, a political party that pushes for greater autonomy for Quebec from the federal government, cheered the ruling as an “important victory” for Quebec. He said it would allow the province to “move forward with the preservation of elements that profoundly define what makes Quebec society distinct.”

The four-day hearing before the Supreme Court in March was among the longest in the court’s 151-year history. A record 51 outside parties filed submissions, including civil-rights groups and the attorneys general of Canada and five of its 10 provinces.

Quebec, a French-speaking province in a predominantly English country, has long sought to protect its distinct language and culture and to enshrine the separation between personal faith and the state. Bill 21 is part of a broader set of measures aimed at secularizing Quebec.

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People protested Bill 21 in Montreal in 2019, when it became law.

The provincial government this year passed a law, again invoking the notwithstanding clause, that extends the religious-symbols ban to daycare workers and bans prayer in public spaces like universities. Its newly-elected separatist government wants to bar elementary-school students from wearing religious symbols in the classroom.

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Bill 21 includes a grandfather clause that exempts public-sector employees who were already in their jobs before the law took effect from the ban. But those workers lose the exemption if they are transferred or promoted. After it was passed, the law drew almost immediate legal challenges and sparked debate over the use of the notwithstanding clause.

The provision was adopted in the 1980s as part of a compromise between the federal government and the provinces during the negotiations over the patriation of the Canadian constitution and the creation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Several premiers vowed to withhold support unless the clause was included, arguing that the Charter transferred too much power to unelected judges and away from elected lawmakers.

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Until Bill 21 was passed, the notwithstanding clause was used sparingly. Since then, premiers from across the country have turned to it more and more, including to pass laws that have ended strikes, banned transgender women and girls from women-only sports and limited access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

“It was intended to be an instrument of last resort,” Brown said, “and now it has become an ordinary instrument of government.”

Quebec’s lower courts mostly upheld Bill 21. Several groups including the National Council for Canadian Muslims and the English Montreal School Board appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In its filing to the court, the Canadian government argued that the use of the notwithstanding clause should be circumscribed so that constitutionally-guaranteed rights and freedoms aren’t transformed “into mere legal fictions.”

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Its position drew criticism from the conservative premiers of several provinces, who urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to withdraw the government’s submission, arguing that it threatened national unity and represented “a complete disavowal” of the bargain that their predecessors agreed to in the 1980s.

The justices ruled that courts can make “judicial declarations” about whether rights have been violated when the notwithstanding clause has been used, even as those laws continue to stand, which might make it more costly for governments to invoke the clause. A majority of justices opted against issuing such a declaration in this case, but the court was divided on the question.

Carney on Friday said that his government wouldn’t use the notwithstanding clause and that it was too early to say whether it would pursue constitutional changes to put guardrails on its use.

Write to Amanda Coletta at amanda.coletta@wsj.com