Canada: Police issue arrest warrant for murderer of Indo-Canadian Pawanpreet Kaur

Toronto: A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued by law enforcement for the alleged murderer of a 21-year-old Indo-Canadian woman who was killed in December last year. A screen grab of 21-year-old murder victim Pawanpreet Kaur from a video update released by Peel Regional Police in December last year. (Peel Regional Police/YouTube)

The victim of the homicide on December 3 night was young Indo-Canadian, Pawanpreet Kaur, resident of the township of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). She was declared dead the next day, several hours after she was shot multiple times in what law enforcement had then described as a possible “targeted incident”.

The Homicide Bureau of the Peel Regional Police (PRP) issued a statement on Monday saying it “has identified the person responsible for this fatal shooting”, and that the arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, for the offence of First Degree Murder. “Dharam Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022 but investigation has revealed that this was part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur,” the release added.

Dhaliwal was described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a tattoo on his left hand. Police warned “he should be considered armed and dangerous” and added that if observed, “do not approach and call police immediately”.

Two of his family members were arrested on April 18, in Moncton, New Brunswick. They were identified as 25-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal, and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal. They were charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact.

“Peel Regional Police strongly encourages Dharam Singh Dhaliwal to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Anyone found assisting or harbouring Dharam Singh Dhaliwal will be charged accordingly,” the release said.

The incident occurred at a gas station in the GTA town of Mississauga late on December 3, at around 10.40pm, when police received information about the shooting. She was located at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted, by the first responders but she succumbed to her injuries.

