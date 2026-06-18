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Canadian pension fund to invest $708mn in India data centre operator

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) Investments said it was entering into a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a leading data centre operator

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 02:27 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: The investment arm of a Canadian pension fund has announced it is placing over CA$ 1 billion (US$ 708 million) into a leading Indian data centre operator.

An employee walks through a data centre in Bengaluru, India (Photograph for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)

The announcement in this regard came on Wednesday from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) Investments, which said it was entering into a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a leading data centre operator. It said it was committing up to 70 billion (CA$ 1 billion) “to scale its digital infrastructure footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing data economies.”

The investment will have two facets. First, CPP Investments will put 40 billion (approximately CA$ 588 million) towards acquiring an 8.2% stake in CtrlS, which operates a data centre platform with significant contracted capacity, long-term customer relationships and a growing development pipeline.

Secondly, CPP Investments has committed up to 30 billion (about CA$ 441 million) in forming a joint venture with CtrlS “to develop hyperscale data centre campuses across India.” CPP Investments will hold 48% equity ownership, with CtrlS owning the majority 52%.

“Together, we are not merely expanding capacity but also establishing the benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure in one of the world’s most significant digital markets,” CtrlS founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

The Toronto-headquartered CPP Investments is an investment management organisation that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund. The fund totalled CA$ 793.3 billion on March 31.

In March this year, after his bilateral meeting with visiting Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted Canada’s pension funds have invested US$ 100 billion in India, reflecting their “deep belief” in the country’s growth. Carney pointed out these funds have US$ 2 trillion in capital and see potential for growth, especially in infrastructure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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