Canadian PM, Oppn leader condemn terror attack on civilians in Kashmir

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has condemned the terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (left) and Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party chief Mark Carney shake hands following the English Federal Leaders Debate broadcast at CBC-Radio-Canada, in Montreal, Canada, on April 17. (AFP)

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday afternoon, Carney said, “I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists.”

“Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” he added.

Carney was the last of the G7 leaders to issue a statement related to the massacre in Pahalgam. While the earliest reaction came from US President Donald Trump. Other G7 members, Italy, the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Japan had subsequently decried the attack.

Carney’s statement came four-and-a-half hours after condemnation from Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

In a statement on Wednesday morning on social media, Conservative Party leader Poilievre said, “I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that took the lives of innocent civilians, including tourists and families.”

“Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. Canada stands united against terror in all its forms,” he added.

Both leaders are in the midst of campaigning for the April 28 federal election and Indo-Canadian community organisations had expressed outrage over the lack of a response from them all through Tuesday.

Several Indo-Canadian groups are planning to jointly hold a vigil for the victims of the attacks. The venue will be the Gita Park in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.