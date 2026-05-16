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Canadian police arrest 4 of 5 Indian-origin persons in kidnapping-extortion case

Previously, multiple such arrests were reported from Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, Surrey in British Columbia and Edmonton

Published on: May 16, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Canadian police arrested four Indian-origin persons from Calgary, Alberta, and are looking for a fifth in connection with a kidnapping incident related to extortion, Calgary police service (CPS) on Friday said.

Police are looking for a fifth suspect Gagandeep Singh, and released his photos. (Calgary Police Service)

CPS’s Organized Crime & Offender Management Section laid charges against the five men regarding an elaborate scheme to extort a victim in the city. “This incident is an escalation of the ongoing violence associated with an extortion series that is targeting the South Asian community,” a release on Friday from CPS said.

Previously, multiple such arrests were reported from Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, Surrey in British Columbia and Edmonton.

On the evening of May 6, between 6.30pm and 7:30 p.m., four men kidnapped a man from his residence in Edmonton. He was assaulted, threatened at gunpoint and forced into a vehicle and driven to Calgary.

The suspects drove the victim to his friend’s residence, where additional suspects and vehicles were present. They attempted to force the victim to lure his friend, who was the intended extortion target, out of his residence. The victim refused and was assaulted again.

Police also seized a privately-manufactured firearm (PMF).

The arrested men were identified as Taranveer Singh (24), Daksh Gautam (25), Akashdeep Singh (18), and Pardeep Singh (24), all residents of Calgary. They face multiple charges related to firearms, kidnapping and assault.

Police are looking for a fifth suspect, 29-year-old Gagandeep Singh, and released his photos.

The CPS investigation was supported by the Edmonton police service and Canada border service agency.

Since April 2025, there have been 45 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, with 19 of them involving shootings at homes, businesses, or vehicles. To date, 11 individuals have been charged in relation to the Calgary series of extortion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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