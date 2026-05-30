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Canadian police identify murder victim as Indian student

She was identified as Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Megha by the Niagara Regional Police Service. She was found dead on May 15.

Published on: May 30, 2026 03:10 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: Canadian police have identified the victim of a murder on May 15 as a 23-year-old student from India.

Canadian police officers work around the scene of a shooting in Toronto (Photograph for representative purpose only) (AFP)

She was identified as Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Megha by the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

On May 15, at around 4.5pm (local time), police arrived at a residence in the town of St Catherine’s after learning of two persons without vital signs. A female, identified on Friday as Megha, was located deceased at the scene while an adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were expected to be non-life threatening and he has not been identified.

Three days later, detectives from NRPS’ Homicide Unit arrested 40-year-old Joshua St Omer in connection with the case and charged him with second degree murder.

“Investigators have determined this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” NRPS stated in a release issued on Friday. No motive has been attributed for the murder as yet. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Patel said the tragedy was compounded by the fact that Megha had been in Canada for nearly four years and was looking forward to the process of becoming a permanent resident of the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

india murder toronto student
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