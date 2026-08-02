Carney lauds Hindu community’s contributions to Canada at Dhanteras gala

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has highlighted the significant contributions by the country’s Hindu community.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. (AP)

Those remarks were made by the PM in a message extending greetings to the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) as it held its annual Dhanteras gala. That event was held for the first time in the city of Calgary in the province of Alberta.

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In his message, Carney said, “Across Canada, Hindu Canadians have made significant contributions to the growth of our communities. Their impact can be seen across numerous sectors, including information technology, software development, healthcare, engineering, and public service. Through their innovation, leadership, and service, they have strengthened Canada’s social, cultural, and economic fabric.”

He said the gala was a recognition of the “remarkable contributions of this vibrant community” and the “values, traditions, and spirit of service” of Canadian Hindus “continue to strengthen Canada’s diverse and inclusive society.”

He commended the chamber for their work in supporting businesses and contributing to the Canadian economy.

Welcoming CHCC members to Alberta, the province’s Premier Danielle Smith said, “Entrepreneurs and job creators like you supply the innovative spirit, resilience and resolve that help keep Alberta - and Canada - growing strong.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Your success in business, commitment to giving back and dedication to preserving a vibrant cultural heritage help build a stronger and more prosperous Canada,” Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre said in his message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your success in business, commitment to giving back and dedication to preserving a vibrant cultural heritage help build a stronger and more prosperous Canada,” Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre said in his message. {{/usCountry}}

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Congratulatory messages were also sent by the premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan, Doug Ford and Scott Moe respectively.

CHCC Global Hindu award was given to Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a senior Pakistani Parliamentarian and a prominent minority leader in that country. Also honoured was former MLA Peter Singh, who is of Fijian descent and was chosen for the President’s Award. Former Alberta Cabinet Minister Leela Aheer was conferred the Inspiring Women of Excellence award while Dr Hasmukh Patel, a doctor and businessman engaged in the construction industry was given the Lifetime Achievement honour.

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