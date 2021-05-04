Home / World News / 13 killed, at least 70 injured after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road
world news

13 killed, at least 70 injured after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

A raised subway track has collapsed in Mexico City, plunging train cars with passengers aboard to the ground, according to images broadcast on Milenio TV.
AP | , Mexico
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico.(REUTERS)

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

