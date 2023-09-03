CDC issues National Health Alert for infections caused by flesh-eating bacteria

On Friday, September 1, 2023, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national health alert to warn doctors and clinicians to be on the lookout for people infected with the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus.

As reported earlier, at least 5 people have died after being infected with the bacteria.

During the summer, in the months of July and August, many cases of the infections have surfaced in Connecticut, New York and North Carolina. As reported earlier, at least 5 people have died after being infected with the bacteria.

As per the CDC, people who suspect an infection with the bacteria should get treatment as soon as possible, in order to have a better chance of surviving the infection.

The bacteria has developed a resistance to microbes, and about 50% of infections do not respond to antibiotics anymore. For people with wound infections, there is a 25% fatality rate and if the infection moves into the bloodstream, the consequences are reported to be fatal.

Vibrio Vulnificus eats away at the skin, muscles, nerves, fat and blood vessels around an infected wound. In severe cases, it can lead to septicemia, which is when the bacteria enter the bloodstream. It results in a septic shock, where blood pressure drops dangerously.

Additionally, the bacteria can also cause sepsis, in which the body develops a strong immunity that results in shut down of organs like the heart or kidneys.

The last few months have witnessed widespread heatwaves and above-average sea surface temperatures in the states. Consequently, these bacteria that live in coastal waters have had the chance to proliferate and are not at their highest.

The only method available to avoid getting infected with the bacteria is to avoid coming in contact with it. It is advised to make sure any seafood you consume is well-cooked, avoid raw or undercooked oysters and clean your hands after handling any kind of seafood.

People with skin wounds or diseases are advised to avoid coastal areas and brackish waters.

According to the CDC, roughly 80,000 illnesses in the US are typically linked to the Vibrio bacteria each year.