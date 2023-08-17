Three dead in Connecticut and New York, post contacting rare-flesh-eating bacteria

At least three people have died in Connecticut and New York after contacting a rare-flesh eating bacteria, found in warm, brackish waters or in raw shellfish, confirmed officials on Wednesday. It is the most common cause of death due to seafood in the United States, causing over 95% of deaths due to indigested seafood.

In Connecticut, two people were infected by the virus and died after swimming in two different locations on Long Island Sound, said Christopher Boyle, director of communications for the Department of Public Health, Connecticut.

The third person was infected in July, after eating raw oysters from an out-of-state establishment. All three were between 60 to 80 years of age, added the department.

On Wednesday, Long Island Gov. Kathy announced that apart from the recent incidents, the virus was also detected in an individual who died in Long Island.

Investigations are in procedure to determine whether the bacteria was encountered in New York waters or elsewhere.

Officials advise people to be cautious

In a news release on July 28, Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, warned the people about their health and safety. “People should consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water and take appropriate precautions.”

Officials from Connecticut and New York are advising people to be cautious before consuming raw oysters or being exposed to salty or brackish waters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, echoed the sentiments on Wednesday, stating that while investigations were in procedure, people should take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul began.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

What is Vibrio Vulnificus that claimed 3 lives

Vibrio vulnificus, can cause skin wounds, blisters, ulcers and abscesses. Its symptoms include chills, fever, diarrhoea, stomach pain and possible vomiting.

Doctors advise to seek treatment as soon as possible, after possible exposure to bacteria.

While anyone can contact the virus, people with a cut or scrape, new piercings or tattoos, should avoid exposing skin to warm seawater in coastal environments or cover the area with bandage, said the news release.