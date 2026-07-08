Ceasefire with Iran over, says Trump in big declaration at NATO Summit after US strikes

US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over." In a major statement at the NATO Summit 2026 in Ankara, Turkey, the US president said that negotiations with Tehran were a “waste of time.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, (Filip Singer/Pool EPA via AP)

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Trump's remarks also come after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran on late Tuesday, reigniting tensions. In response, Iran launched fresh attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Track LIVE updates here

At the press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump's remarks came in response to the journalist who asked if the ceasefire with Iran was “done” and the 14-point MoU was “dead.”

“For me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with the Iranians. They are scum, they are sick people. They are led by sick people and are vicious, violent people,” said Trump in the live broadcast.

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{{^usCountry}} “We attacked, very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran... There's something wrong with them. We say, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters on the recent US strikes against Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We attacked, very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran... There's something wrong with them. We say, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters on the recent US strikes against Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

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US-Iran war resumes?

While we wait for a comment from the Iranian regime and IRGC, fresh fighting erupted between the US and Tehran after Washington launched fresh strikes in the region.

In a statement from the US Central Command, Washington confirmed it carried out a new round of "offensive strikes" against Iran.

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Also Read | Fresh US attack, Iran sanctions waiver lifted, a 'crushing' response warning: What is happening?

"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," said the CENTCOM statement.

As per the US, these attacks were a retaliation after Iran allegedly targeted three commercial vessels transiting the strait - Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

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