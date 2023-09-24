‘Hindu Canadians are fearful’: MP from Justin Trudeau's party amid row

Liberal party MP Chandra Arya said that Hindu Canadians were fearful after threats issued by extremist elements, holding his own party-led government in the country responsible for inaction against Khalistan extremists. Chandra Arya is a lawmaker from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s party. He has repeatedly raised the issue of threats to Hindu Canadians.

Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya (ANI Photo)

Chandra Arya told CBC News, “I am more worried about the consequence of what happened after the Prime Minister’s (Trudeau) statement. The concerns of the safety of Hindu Canadians here, Hindu Canadians are fearful" citing a popular column which had stated “The risk of ethnic and sectarian bloodshed in Canada is real”

“What I am worried is that the bloodshed is going to be Hindu Canadian’s blood,” Chandra Arya added emphasising the three major reasons behind the fear.

“First, the history of the Khalistan movement is filled with violence and killings. Tens of thousands of Hindus and Sikhs have been killed by Khalistani terrorists in the history of the Khalistani movement. The Canadians forget the biggest mass killing in history happened 38 years back, in the Air India bombing. That was the biggest aviation terrorism before 9/11. And that was done by a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. The fact is that those terrorists are still worshipped at some places in Canada,” he said.

“Secondly, just a few months back, here in Toronto, a floor, a public parade of a cutout of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a white saree splattered in blood, and her two assassins pointing guns at her. A public floor celebrating the attack…this is the core of terrorism, the killing of a duly elected Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world. It was allowed to be publicly displayed and celebrated. Tell me, which country would allow, in the name of freedom of expression and freedom of speech, allow this to happen,” he further said.

“Thirdly, the leader of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened the Hindu Canadians to leave the country and go to India. And this type of hate crime is done openly, without any consequences", he continued.

This comes amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India, however, dismissed the allegations as “absurd and motivated”.

