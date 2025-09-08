Chaos in Nepal after protestors clash with police outside Parliament, one dead

Protests broke out in Nepal on Sunday, after the government's decision to ban most social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X. A demonstrator waves a flag as he stands atop a vehicle near the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against government’s decision to block several social media platforms.(REUTERS)

Clashes erupted between the protestors and the police, killing one person, leading to the army being deployed at the site of the protests, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in Kathmandu, surrounding the Parliament of the country after pushing through barbed wires, the Associated Press reported.

The crowd forced the riot police to retreat, following which the cops fired tear gas and water cannons at the protestors. A curfew was imposed outside the Parliament building after the protestors attempted to enter the legislature, according to Reuters.

Nepal announced the decision to ban social media platforms last week after they failed to register with authorities, as part of the crackdown on their misuse. The government stated that social media users were spreading hate speech and misinformation using fake IDs, and misuing these platforms for committing fraud and other crimes.

The curfew, which has been imposed to “bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent”, will remain in place till 10 pm local time in Nepal, Muktiram Rijal, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office, told Reuters.