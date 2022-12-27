Woman finds Charles Sobhraj seated next to her on flight. See her reaction

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Charles Sobhraj was released from a Nepal jail on health grounds last week after serving nearly 20 years. He is believed to have killed over 20 people during the 1970s.

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj sits in an aircraft from Kathmandu to France on Friday.(AFP)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aryan Prakash

How would your air travel turn out to be if you realise that the one seated next to you on the flight is Charles Sobhraj? A picture of a woman coming to terms with the 'bikini killer' travelling with her has gone viral on the internet.

He was released from a Nepal jail on health grounds last week after serving nearly 20 years after being convicted for a string of murders of backpackers across Asia during the 1970s.

The mask-clad woman in the picture is seen staring at the 78-year-old Sobhraj, who earned the nickname 'The Serpent' for his evasion of police.

“Probably scared out of her skin. Poor thing,” a username @DrDatta01’s reply read.

Another user shared the picture saying, “I would also be looking a little scared if I found out I was seated next to a serial killer on a long-haul flight to Paris.”

But it was not just the killings of the tourists in Nepal which Sobhraj committed. He was suspected of more murders, including in Thailand where he allegedly killed six women in the 1970s.

He was also arrested in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the national capital in 1976.

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," Sobhraj had told AFP on the flight from Nepal to Paris.

