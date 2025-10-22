ChatGPT introduces AI powered browser: 5 unique features of Atlas

OpenAI has recently introduced ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core. This browser aims to help people in the browsing internet, similar to the Google AI mode. As per the company, this browser will help users in the window you are in, completing the task that the user will be doing without leaving the page. The browser memories feature in Atlas will let ChatGPT remember the sites you have visited and bring back the context when needed.(Representational Image)

Here are 5 features you need to know about Atlas.

Get actions done in your existing browser

Users can now click “Ask ChatGPT” to open a ChatGPT sidebar and ask any queries right in their window. You can ask it to summarise, explain or handle tasks in the window open in front of you. Atlas also has a traditional browser interface with quick-access tabs, but the ChatGPT sidebar remains available for users to carry out intelligent tasks.

Also read: OpenAI introduces AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas to rival Chrome’s AI Mode

Browser memories

The browser memories feature in Atlas will let ChatGPT remember the sites you have visited and bring back the context when needed. This means the user can ask it to find specific data they were looking for a few days ago and bring it back. As per the company, browser memories are completely optional, and the user can view or archive them at any time in settings.

AI-powered searches

In Atlas, when the user searches for information, the searches go through AI, which offers extensive results. According to the website it can offer results that are deeply researched. It uses AI to give more accurate and relevant results. When users write something to search Atlas displays the link in a split view with the chat sidebar.

Also read: Google loses $100 billion in market value after ChatGPT announces new browser

Perform tasks on the user's behalf

Atlas also introduces an Agent Mode, which can perform tasks on behalf of users, like booking tables at a restaurant. It can plan events, book appointments, and automate tasks on behalf of the users.

In-line text edits

It will also help users in writing and refining their text using in-line edits and suggestions. This can help in drafting an email or editing something to sound a particular way. Users can select the text and directly click on the ChatGPT icon to refine the tone.