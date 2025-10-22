OpenAI introduces AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas to rival Chrome’s AI Mode

The AI-powered browser race continues as OpenAI on Tuesday launches ChatGPT Atlas. It is an AI browser that helps people browse the internet, but in a smarter way. Reportedly, the AI browser could work similarly to Google’s AI Mode, but it has a whole new interface, which makes it even more interesting due to the ChatGPT integration into the browser. ChatGPT Atlas could perform several tasks despite being a browser-like summarising page content, answering questions, comparing products, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about OpenAI’s new Chrome and Safari rival, ChatGPT Atlas. ChatGPT Atlas debuts to rival Chrome and perplexity’s AI browser modes.(OpenAI)

ChatGPT Atlas: What makes it unique?

As ChatGPT was not enough to dominate the AI market, OpenAI has launched an AI-powered browser called ChatGPT Atlas. The company claims that a browser built with ChatGPT could help the company build a“super-assistant” that not only understands users’ requirements but also helps them achieve their goals.

Since ChatGPT is integrated into the browser, there is a dedicated “Ask ChatGPT” sidebar that activates the smarter side of the AI browser. Users can directly ask questions or queries while leaving the app or website. Atlas has a traditional browser interface with quick-access tabs, but the ChatGPT sidebar will remain for users to conduct smart tasks.

Now, what exactly can it do? Well, the ChatGPT Atlas could summarise, compare, find content, check code, and much more since it knows what users are browsing. In addition to these tasks, the tool comes integrated with OpenAI’s AI agent that can perform tasks on the user’s behalf, such as making restaurant bookings, ordering groceries, purchasing groceries, editing writing, and more.

But what makes ChatGPT Atlas even more special is the browser memory feature that helps the AI browser get more personalised and smart over time. OpenAI said, “Browser memories let ChatGPT remember context from the sites you visit and bring that context back when you need it.”

The ChatGPT Atlas is rolling out in the macOS version initially. The company says to roll out Windows, iOS and Android versions later. In addition, the ChatGPT Atlas will be available to all their users, including free ChatGPT users. However, the AI agent mode of the browser will be available to Plus and Pro users.