Chilling videos capture fiery hot-air balloon crash in Brazil's Santa Catarina, 8 killed

At least eight people were killed after a hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky in Brazil 's southern state of Santa Catarina on Saturday. Chilling footage surfaced on social media showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it plummeted towards the ground.

Chilling footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it plummeted towards the ground.

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board, including the pilot.

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil's south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

(With inputs from AP)