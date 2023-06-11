Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Chilling videos: Buildings quiver as earthquake hits South Africa's Johannesburg

Chilling videos: Buildings quiver as earthquake hits South Africa's Johannesburg

ByMallika Soni
Jun 11, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Johannesburg Earthquake: Residents across the province shared pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Johannesburg, shaking buildings across South Africa's most populous province, United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted. The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface, the USGS said. Buildings shook across the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg is located.

Read more: ‘Bajwa claimed I was dangerous for Pakistan’: Imran Khan's bombshell interview

Johannesburg Earthquake: The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface.

Residents across the province shared pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.

Emergency services department did not report any casualties nor injuries but said that the disaster management teams would remain on standby. Johannesburg emergency services spokeswoman Xolile Khumalo warned residents to "be on alert in case after tremors occur, (as) these tend to be more dangerous than the initial earthquake".

The epicentre of the "relatively long tremor" was at Boksburg, small a town located about 20 kilometres east of Johannesburg, the authorities said. In August 2014, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit a gold mining town near Johannesburg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
south africa johannesburg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP