Chilling videos: Buildings quiver as earthquake hits South Africa's Johannesburg

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Johannesburg, shaking buildings across South Africa's most populous province, United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted. The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface, the USGS said. Buildings shook across the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg is located.

Johannesburg Earthquake: The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents across the province shared pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.

Emergency services department did not report any casualties nor injuries but said that the disaster management teams would remain on standby. Johannesburg emergency services spokeswoman Xolile Khumalo warned residents to "be on alert in case after tremors occur, (as) these tend to be more dangerous than the initial earthquake".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The epicentre of the "relatively long tremor" was at Boksburg, small a town located about 20 kilometres east of Johannesburg, the authorities said. In August 2014, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit a gold mining town near Johannesburg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON