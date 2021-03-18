China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication
China on Thursday accused a scholar and outspoken critic of its policies toward Muslim minorities of fabricating charges that have helped bring sanctions against Chinese officials and companies operating in the Xinjiang region.
The ruling Communist Party’s deputy head of propaganda, Xu Guixiang, made the accusations against Adrian Zenz in the latest of a series of news conferences aimed at deflecting criticism over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims in reeducation camps.
Zenz has also used government documents to detail the mistreatment of Muslim women in such facilities and the coercive use of birth control that has radically cut the birthrate among such groups. He has also published on the alleged use of forced labor in Xinjiang's cotton fields.
“Adrian Zenz and his so-called research reports are sure to be thrown on the dust heap of history and be despised by the 25 million people of various ethnicities in Xinjiang,” Xu said.
China's Foreign Ministry and state media have said companies and individuals have petitioned to sue Zenz for economic and reputational damages, although the names of the plaintiffs haven't been revealed and it isn't clear how they will pursue the charges.
China first denied the existence of the camps but has since described them as centers to provide job training and reeducate those exposed to radical jihadist thinking. Officials deny all charges of human rights abuses in the northwestern region.
Xinjiang had been a hotbed of anti-government violence, but Beijing claims its massive security crackdown has brought peace in recent years.
Zenz is a German anthropologist and senior fellow at the U.S.-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation that has been sharply critical of China’s human rights record and its policies in Xinjiang and Tibet.
In a telephone call from Minnesota, Zenz said the Chinese government campaign against him “smacks of desperation.”
“The attacks on the Uyghur witnesses have become more and more nasty. It’s especially disgusting,” Zenz said.
Zenz said the economic pressure of sanctions, along with the designation of China’s campaign as genocide by some Western countries and growing calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China, have led to increased attacks on his character.
One video displayed during Xu's news conference showed two former husbands of a Uyghur woman who has spoken spoke to media about her abuse in detention. One of the men called her an obscene name and said she had “bad moral quality."
Another video showed men alleging another woman who has spoken to the foreign media about Xinjiang had perpetrated a bank loan scheme.
“You are a lousy person,” one man said. Another said the woman had been an unfaithful spouse.
Zenz says the vast majority of his work is based on documents produced by the Chinese government such as propaganda videos, local government websites and company notices.
“I used their propaganda against them, and read between the lines,” Zenz said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
African Union says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia warns it may scale up response to Joe Biden's statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: State of emergency in Tokyo to end on Sunday, says Japanese PM Suga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK’s trade with Europe remains below 2020 levels, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRS delays US tax deadline to May 17 after disruptive year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shipment from India said to be behind UK vaccine delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator reviews link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia seeks US apology after Biden's 'killer' remark, says Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American healthcare workers in Green Card backlog protest before Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States: Severe storms, tornadoes expected across the Deep South
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China summons tech giants over 'deep fakes', internet security
- China has in recent months taken a tough line on the country's fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with fines last week for allegedly flouting monopoly rules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar faces growing isolation as junta limits internet, locks up journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox