China and US to make joint statement at COP26 climate summit

China and the United States, the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, will make a joint statement later on Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit, a spokesperson for the Chinese delegation said.

The statement was expected at 1800 GMT on the "China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s," the Chinese delegation said.

Britain has organised the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland which aims to secure net zero carbon emissions pledges and keep the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise within reach in order to curb the impact of global warming.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending the United Nations meeting in person. Instead, last week he delivered a written statement to the opening section of the summit when leaders usually give speeches.

In it, he offered no additional pledges, while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen mutual trust and cooperation".

Xi pledged at the U.N. General Assembly in September that China will achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON