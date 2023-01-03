China arrivals in UK to not face compulsory Covid tests from next week: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:21 AM IST

Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.

Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday.

Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.

Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.

