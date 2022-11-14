Home / World News / China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years

China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Australia's Anthony Albanese and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen.(Reuters)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.

Read more: Video| What Russia stole from Kherson: A raccoon, a donkey, and a Llama

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china australia
china australia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out