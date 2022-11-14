China, Australia to hold first leader meeting in years

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

