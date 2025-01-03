China battles new 'mystery' virus outbreak five years after Covid pandemic

China is grappling with a surge of respiratory illnesses, notably human metapneumovirus (HMPV), as winter sets in. The outbreak comes five years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and reports suggest that hospitals and crematories are struggling to cope with the rising number of cases. Social media posts and online videos depict overcrowded hospitals, while some users claim that multiple viruses, including HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and even Covid-19, are circulating simultaneously. A viral video claims to show a China hospital overrun with patients due to virus outbreaks.(X/@PhamDuyHien9)

The situation has sparked fears of overwhelmed healthcare facilities, particularly in children's hospitals, which are reportedly under strain due to a sharp increase in pneumonia and "white lung" cases, a term often used to describe severe pneumonia symptoms. While some have speculated that China has declared a state of emergency, there has been no official confirmation from either the Chinese government or the World Health Organization (WHO).

China's monitoring service in overdrive

In response to the surge, China's disease control authorities are taking proactive measures. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NCDPA) has launched a pilot monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, which aims to better track and respond to the rise in respiratory infections, particularly during the winter months. This new initiative marks a shift in preparedness compared to five years ago, when the country struggled to contain the Covid-19 outbreak due to a lack of monitoring systems for novel pathogens.

A statement from the NCDPA released this week revealed that respiratory infections had risen significantly in the week of December 16 to 22. The NCDPA's new protocols require laboratories to report infections while disease control agencies verify and manage the cases, ensuring a more coordinated response to the current crisis.

Kan Biao, an official from the NCDPA, stated at a press conference that while respiratory infections are expected to increase throughout the winter and spring, the total number of cases this year is projected to be lower than in 2024.

Impact on children and elderly

The ongoing outbreak is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups, including young children and the elderly. Children, whose immune systems are still developing, are especially susceptible to severe symptoms, while older adults with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are at heightened risk of complications.

The symptoms of HMPV and other respiratory viruses, including fever, cough, runny nose, and wheezing, closely resemble those of the common cold or flu. In severe cases, HMPV can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in children. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and close physical contact, making it highly contagious in crowded settings.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that commonly causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. It is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months. While the virus typically leads to upper respiratory infections, it can sometimes result in more severe conditions, particularly among young children and the elderly.

HMPV is transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or surfaces. The virus shares similarities with other respiratory viruses, such as RSV, measles, and mumps. Unlike Covid-19, there is no vaccine for HMPV, and antiviral treatments are not available. Most cases are mild and can be managed at home with rest and hydration. However, severe cases may require hospitalization, oxygen therapy, or corticosteroid treatments to manage symptoms.