China calls for ‘ceasefire through dialogue’ after Putin's address on Ukraine

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘partial mobilisation’ with immediate effect to fight in Ukraine, China on Wednesday urged the two sides to engage in a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing said, “We call on the relevant parties to realise a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible.”

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, and is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation,” the Chinese foreign minister added.

Earlier, Putin said the decree on the partial mobilisation of its two million-strong military reserves has been signed to fight the war in Ukraine. According to Putin, the decision was taken to “defend the motherland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity” of Russia.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin said.

Putin's address to the nation came a day after the Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on whether they want to become parts of Russia.

China and Russia have a very close relationship - what they call - a "no-limits" relationship - that acts as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States. Last Week, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

(With inputs from agencies)