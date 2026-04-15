China denies providing military support to Iran, warns US against tariff hike: ‘Will respond with…’

China on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming that the country is providing military assistance to Iran. The response came amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

China warns US over 50 % tariff hike threat. (REUTERS file)

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Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated.”

The statement followed a report by the Financial Times which claimed that Iran had acquired a Chinese satellite, identified as TEE-01B, to target US military bases in the Middle East. China’s statement came within hours of the report being published, rejecting any suggestion of involvement in military backing.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Chinese statement didn't directly this report or any other report. Warning against potential US tariffs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Chinese statement didn't directly this report or any other report. Warning against potential US tariffs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the denial, Beijing also cautioned the United States against taking economic action based on these allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the denial, Beijing also cautioned the United States against taking economic action based on these allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lin Jian said, "If the US goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lin Jian said, "If the US goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development comes after the US indicated that it could increase tariffs on countries it believes are supporting Iran in the ongoing conflict in the region. Trump threatens China with 50% tariff {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes after the US indicated that it could increase tariffs on countries it believes are supporting Iran in the ongoing conflict in the region. Trump threatens China with 50% tariff {{/usCountry}}

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US President Donald Trump on Sunday re-deployed his legion of threats against Iran after peace talks in Islamabad failed — and went straight at China too. He was responding to reports that US intelligence has found China to be preparing a shipment of weapons to Iran amid a fragile two-week ceasefire that began last Wednesday.

Also read | After Trump's America and Iran both block Strait of Hormuz, how will it impact India? Explained

"I doubt they would do that... but if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering amount." Trump, who's set to visit China next month, told Fox News.

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He's made that threat to all such countries, but China in particular as he was pointedly responding to a question about a CNN report from Saturday. That report said China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks. It cited three unnamed sources “familiar with recent US intelligence assessments”.

While responding to that, Trump also offered to sell crude oil to China, both from home and from Venezuela, a country the US quasi-runs after “seizing”, or effectively abducting, President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

China plays neutral

Despite US sanctions, Chinese companies have continued to sell to Iran technology that enables it to build weapons. But the Chinese government directly transferring weapons would mark a new level of assistance, CNN noted in its report.

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Beijing is reportedly trying to position itself as a continued friend to Iran, whose oil it heavily depends upon, while remaining outwardly neutral.

Sources told CNN that the Chinese could also make the argument that air defense systems are defensive rather than offensive in nature.

This would differentiate their support from that of Russia for Iran. Vladimir Putin's regime has been providing intelligence to Iran that has helped it proactively target US bases and assets in the Middle East/West Asia.

Iran has been aiding Russia in its war on Ukraine through the provision of Shahed drones, and also sells China the bulk of its sanctioned oil.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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