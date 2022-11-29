China health official says one-size-fits-all approach on Covid curbs not good

A senior Chinese health official said on Tuesday that public complaints about COVID-19 controls stem from overzealous implementation and when applied with a one-size-fits-all approach, and not from the measures themselves.

Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing, following a weekend of widespread protests over stringent COVID-19 curbs.

