China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’ after VP's US trip

China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" after voicing anger over a stopover in the United States by the island's vice president, William Lai.

Representative image(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan... meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces," state media outlet Xinhua quoted the military as saying.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON