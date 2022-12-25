China's foreign minister on Ukraine war: Beijing ‘not adding fuel to fire’

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi defended Beijing's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signaling that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang Yi also blamed US for the deterioration in relations asserting that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.”

This comes as China has pushed backed on West's pressure on trade, technology, human rights and Taiwan but Beijing's refusal to condemn Russian for its February invasion of Ukraine has frayed ties even further.

Wang Yi said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia.

“With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation,” Wang Yi said.

Wang Yi also said that experience has shown “that China and the United States cannot decouple or sever supply chains" adding that China would strive to bring relations with the US back on course, saying that the ties had plunged because “the United States has stubbornly continued to see China as its primary competitor and engage in blatant blockade, suppression and provocation against China."

